Bills vs. Lions: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thanksgiving, Buffalo Bills fans! Grab some turkey and stuffing and get ready for some football.

For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills are playing at Ford Field. Last week, Western New York was walloped with a massive snowstorm that left behind over six feet of snow in Orchard Park. Since it was a home game for Buffalo, the NFL was forced to move it to Detroit. Bills players and the community worked hard to shovel their way out of their homes and make it to the airport on time.

Even after facing adversity, the Bills were still able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 31-23, and break their two-game losing streak. This week, they are facing a hot Detroit Lions team which upset the New York Giants in Week 11 and have won their past three games.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.

Bills-Lions game details

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Thursday, November 24, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

12:30 p.m. EST Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Ford Field, Detroit, MI Weather Forecast: Irrelevant (dome)

Irrelevant (dome) Referee: Clete Blakeman

Bills-Lions betting line

Line: Bills -9.5

Bills -9.5 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Lions TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Bills-Lions stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV, the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV), Paramount+

Fubo.TV, the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV), Paramount+ Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills-Lions radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

