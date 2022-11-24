Bills vs. Lions: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thanksgiving, Buffalo Bills fans! Grab some turkey and stuffing and get ready for some football.
For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills are playing at Ford Field. Last week, Western New York was walloped with a massive snowstorm that left behind over six feet of snow in Orchard Park. Since it was a home game for Buffalo, the NFL was forced to move it to Detroit. Bills players and the community worked hard to shovel their way out of their homes and make it to the airport on time.
Even after facing adversity, the Bills were still able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 31-23, and break their two-game losing streak. This week, they are facing a hot Detroit Lions team which upset the New York Giants in Week 11 and have won their past three games.
Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.
Bills-Lions game details
- Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022
- Time: 12:30 p.m. EST
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- Weather Forecast: Irrelevant (dome)
- Referee: Clete Blakeman
Bills-Lions betting line
- Line: Bills -9.5
- Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills-Lions TV info
- Television broadcast: CBS
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Bills-Lions stream info
- Streaming: Fubo.TV, the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV), Paramount+
- Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center
Bills-Lions radio info
- Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
- Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)
Bills schedule 2022
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week 1
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|THU 9/8/22
|SoFi Stadium
|W 31-10 (1-0)
|Week 2
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|MON 9/19/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 41-7 (2-0)
|Week 3
|@ Miami Dolphins
|SUN 9/25/22
|Hard Rock Stadium
|L 19-21 (2-1)
|Week 4
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|SUN 10/2/22
|M&T Bank Stadium
|W 23-20 (3-1)
|Week 5
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|SUN 10/9/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 38-3 (4-1)
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|SUN 10/16/22
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|W 24-20 (5-1)
|Week 7
|Bye Week
|—
|—
|—
|Week 8
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|SUN 10/30/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 27-17 (6-1)
|Week 9
|@ New York Jets
|SUN 11/6/22
|MetLife Stadium
|L 17-20 (6-2)
|Week 10
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|SUN 11/13/22
|Highmark Stadium
|L 30-33 OT (6-3)
|Week 11
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|SUN 11/20/22
|Ford Field
|W 31-23 (7-3)
|Week 12
|@ Detroit Lions
|THU 11/24/22
|Ford Field
|12:30 PM ET, CBS
|Week 13
|@ New England Patriots
|THU 12/1/22
|Gillette Stadium
|8:15 PM ET, Prime Video
|Week 14
|NEW YORK JETS
|SUN 12/11/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 15
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
|Week 16
|@ Chicago Bears
|SAT 12/24/22
|Soldier Field
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 17
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|MON 1/2/23
|Paycor Stadium
|8:30 PM ET, ESPN
|Week 18
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
