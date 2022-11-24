Thanksgiving Day NFL matchups, game times, and picks

All lines brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6) — 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS

The Bills will be back in Detroit after defeating Cleveland at Ford Field this past Sunday due to a historic snow storm that caused the NFL to relocate the game. Their celebration of the win must be short-lived this week, as the Lions are also trying to bring momentum back to Motown after defeating the G-Men with a dominating run performance and good defense.

This game comes down to quarterback Josh Allen. Will we see the Allen from the first half of the season, or will we see the version from the last four games? In the last four games, he’s thrown six interceptions, and things have felt off when watching the offense and their chemistry. Defensively, the Bills looked a lot better with safety Jordan Poyer back in the lineup, and we can expect the defense to maintain that level of play.

I’m taking the Bills to cover the spread and win this game. Allen eats another turkey leg on the national stage.

New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3), 4:30 p.m. EST, FOX

I said it last week, and I’ll say it again: this is the part of the season where the Giants come back down to earth. Brian Daboll and the Giants started this season off fast and provided hope for the fan base, but last week fell short when they faced the inspired Lions. I don’t see anything changing when they make a pit stop in Dallas to take on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Dallas is coming off a very convincing win against Minnesota, who still boast the second-best record in the NFC. Their offense looks like it’s complementing the defense, and that’s a tough ask for any team headed into Jerry’s world at this point of the season.

I’ll take Dallas for the win, but I don’t expect them to cover the 9-point spread. Daboll keeps the game close with creative offense, but falls short of the road victory.

New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2), 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

After a big division win against the Jets, the Patriots are looking to keep themselves close in the AFC East race. A win against the Vikings could go a long way in the grand scheme of things. But to beat the Vikings, they’ll need a better offensive performance than what they were able to put on tape against the New York Jets this past Sunday. If it weren’t for last-minute heroics from their special teams unit, the game looked like it would end in an overtime tie.

Kirk Cousins will be looking to get the offense rolling again after being embarrassed against the Cowboys. Their season is far from over; with an 8-2 record, they are one game behind the Eagles for the best record in the conference, and they have a hold on the NFC North. But they’ll want to prove that they’re for real, and not frauds. This is the perfect stage to do so.

The Vikings are by far a better team. The Patriots have found a way to make their season interesting in the division, but it hasn’t been in the most convincing fashion. I’m picking the Vikings at home to cover the spread and win.