Speed Option: Bills head back to Motor City to face Detroit Lions

The Buffalo Bills head to Ford Field for the second week in a row, this time to play the team that normally hosts, the Detroit Lions, on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit Lions 2022 season summary

The Lions are currently 4-6, and are on a hot streak of three straight wins. Despite having a losing record for most of the season, they haven’t been your typical bottom-third team. Detroit has one of the higher-scoring offenses in the league, but also one of the weakest defenses, which has led to some high-scoring games.

Eagles 38, Lions 35 (0-1) Lions 36, Commanders 27 (1-1) Vikings 28, Lions 24 (1-2) Seahawks 48, Lions 45 (1-3) Patriots 29, Lions 0 (1-4) Bye week Cowboys 24, Lions 6 (1-5) Dolphins 31, Lions 27 (1-6) Lions 15, Packers 9 (2-6) Lions 31, Bears 30 (3-6) Lions 31, Giants 18 (4-6)

Lions head coach: Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell is in his second season as head coach. Campbell is a former NFL tight end who played three years with the Lions. Prior to getting the job in Detroit, Campbell was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints for five seasons. He also served as the Miami Dolphins’ interim head coach for 12 games in the 2015 season after the Dolphins fired Joe Philbin. Campbell has a 12-26-1 (0.321 W-L%) record as a head coach.

Lions offensive coordinator: Ben Johnson

This is Johnson’s first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. He was the Lions’ tight ends coach for two seasons prior to being promoted this past offseason. Johnson took over from former Bills offensive assistant and interim head coach, Anthony Lynn. Detroit’s offense is ranked eighth in points per game and sixth in yards per game.

Lions defensive coordinator: Aaron Glenn

Glenn is in his second season as the defensive coordinator for the Lions. He joined the organization at the same time as Campbell, coming with him from New Orleans where he was the defensive backs coach. His defense is ranked 32nd in points per game allowed and 32nd in yards per game allowed.

Detroit Lions offensive starters

QB: Jared Goff

Jared Goff RB: Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown WR: DJ Chark ^

DJ Chark ^ WR: Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynolds TE: Brock Wright

Brock Wright LT: Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker LG: Jonah Jackson

Jonah Jackson C: Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow RG: Evan Brown

Evan Brown RT: Penei Sewell

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Detroit Lions defensive starters

DL: Aidan Hutchinson *

Aidan Hutchinson * DL: Isaiah Buggs ^

Isaiah Buggs ^ DL: Alim McNeill

Alim McNeill DL: Josh Paschal *

Josh Paschal * LB: Malcolm Rodriguez *

Malcolm Rodriguez * LB: Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone CB: Mike Hughes ^

Mike Hughes ^ CB: Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah NCB: Will Harris

Will Harris S: Kerby Joseph *

Kerby Joseph * S: DeShon Elliot ^

