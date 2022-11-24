What Josh Allen misses most about Thanksgiving with family

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is oft-viewed as Western New York’s very own Superman, given his otherworldly play on the football field. But No. 17 is human, just like the rest of us. Certain things make him homesick, and leave him yearning to be home with family during the holidays.

During the latest edition of Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Allen spoke to Brandt ahead of the Bills’ Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions. They chatted about Thanksgiving, food, and of course, football. You can watch the full interview below, and if you’d like to make a version of Oakie Cake, we’ve included a recipe below!

Allen and the Bills are currently putting final touches on their gameplan for the Lions. While many will enjoy their epic holiday feasts, Buffalo and Detroit will serve as must-watch TV. So remember to be thankful for NFL football in the event that quirky, close-talking distant relative you see once a year just won’t leave you alone.

Since it’s Thanksgiving Eve, we wanted to share Allen’s favorite dessert recipe from his grandma here with Bills Mafia. Oakie Cake has been variously described as the most delicious chocolate dessert you’ll ever encounter, akin to spoonfuls of decadent cake batter you just can’t get enough of.

As Allen says, Oakie Cake is “Heaven in a chocolate cake—it’s special. It’s something that I deeply miss because obviously I don’t get to go home that often for Thanksgiving or Christmas.”

If you’re like me, you aren’t familiar with Oakie Cake, but that’s about to change! It’s uncertain what, exactly, Allen’s grandma puts in her cake. As such, I’ve simply researched recipes online and built one using a combination of common ingredients/traits and directions in hopes of creating something that I think will be most successful for Bills Mafia.

Given the age of many available versions of this dessert, there isn’t much info related to amount of time needed to complete, aside from the bake time. I’d generously give it 45-60 total minutes if you’ve never made one before.

Oakie Cake

Serves: 15-20

Active time: 25-40 min

Bake time: 20 min

Total time: 45-60 min

Cake ingredients

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup shortening

1 stick (8 Tbsp) butter

1 cup water

4 Tbsp cocoa

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt (optional)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Icing ingredients

1 stick (8 Tbsp) butter

4 Tbsp cocoa

6 Tbsp milk (whole is best)

1 box (1 lb) powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans (or walnuts if preferred)

You’ll need: deep-sided cookie pan/sheet

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Prepare Cake: Stir together flour and sugar in large mixing bowl; set aside. Melt shortening and butter in saucepan. Add water and cocoa to saucepan; bring to a boil. Pour over the flour-sugar mixture in bowl while still hot. Add buttermilk, beaten eggs, baking soda, salt (optional), and vanilla to contents in mixing bowl; mix until well combined. Pour contents in large, ungreased, deep-sided cookie pan/sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 20 min—do not overbake. Make icing while cake bakes: Bring to a boil the butter, cocoa and milk in small saucepan. Add sugar, vanilla and nuts; spread on hot cake.

Chef Tips

I worked off of a few recipes to build what I believe is the best version available online. As such, options such as salt and choice of tree nuts (or none) is up to you. I’ll link here to the recipes that directly contributed to the one we’re sharing and to give them proper shared credit.

