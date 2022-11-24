The Bruce Exclusive: A TBE Thanksgiving

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive,” Bruce dives into the run defense and the run offense from the Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game, why he feels differently about each heading into the Detroit Lions game, and why the results of the game against Detroit might not do much to alter his perspective on the Bills running game either way. He “talks the talk” regarding head coach Sean McDermott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and has a list of things he’s grateful for this Thanksgiving.

