Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions are set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. EST. By the time this post publishes, I’ll have made it to my in-laws’ place in Pennsylvania. Hopefully, all of you watching and reading this are somewhere comfortable, and you’re ready to enjoy a hearty helping of Bills football on this holiday Thursday.

The Lions enter today’s game winners of three straight contests, including a victory last week over old friend Brian Daboll and the New York Giants. Detroit has found success with a strong rushing attack, which opens up passing lanes for veteran quarterback Jared Goff. Against the Giants, Detroit used a three-pronged rushing attack, as Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, and Justin Jackson all contributed to the win.

For Buffalo, the Bills will try to win consecutive games at Ford Field this week, a strange feat that was made possible thanks to a wild snowstorm forcing last week’s home game out of Orchard Park, NY. The Bills beat the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday, and quarterback Josh Allen will look to build on the success he had after a slow start in that one. Allen is no stranger to big performances on Thanksgiving, having combined for 491 yards passing, five passing touchdowns, 86 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in two career Turkey Day games. He’s completed a ridiculous 81% of his passes (42-of-52) in those games, which were wins over the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

Your first-half thread is here, friends. Remember to be civil to each other. Toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. Most importantly, and especially on a day like today, enjoy the game—wherever it is that you’re watching.

We’re thankful for you every day, but on Thanksgiving, it’s a little more special. Thanks for being here. Go Bills!