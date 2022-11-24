In right around 90 minutes, the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions will face off in the first of three games on this Thanksgiving Day. As is the norm, each team declared its inactive players. The Lions had already ruled five players out today, including both starting guards and their best corner, while Buffalo had already ruled out two players before today’s official announcement.

Who’s in and who’s out today? Here’s the full list.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Buffalo once again goes with all of their running backs active, and they’ve even left wideout Tanner Gentry, called up from the practice squad, on the active roster. That means they have room for only two tight ends, and Sweeney is the odd man out.

C Mitch Morse

This one could hurt, but we had a feeling it was coming. Morse didn’t practice this week, and right guard Ryan Bates said that he would play center if Morse were out, so this doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. Greg Van Roten had struggled at center in Morse’s absence earlier this year. We’ll see who opens at what position, but without Morse, the offensive line is definitely compromised.

DE Greg Rousseau

This we knew, as head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out with an ankle injury yet again.

DE A.J. Epenesa

This we assumed, as no player has received a “doubtful” designation and still played under McDermott. Also, the Bills elevated practice squad defensive end Mike Love yesterday, so we figured that Epenesa was a no-go. Love joins Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Von Miller on the edge.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

This we also knew, as McDermott ruled Edmunds out for the second straight game thanks to a groin injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie is a healthy scratch yet again.

CB Cam Lewis

HE’S BACK! While it’s a bummer for Lewis to be a healthy scratch, that means that Tre’Davious White will play in his first game since tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving.

Bills CB Tre’Davious White is ACTIVE! https://t.co/PwrPVD3c8N — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) November 24, 2022

Here is the full inactive list for the Lions: