Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine: Buffalo Rumblings Postgame Call-in Show!

Thanksgiving is about giving, and that’s what we expect following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

The Buffalo Rumblings Postgame Call-in Show is back again, and we will be taking your calls on the Bills, win or lose! We want your reactions, emotions, feelings, and everything in between!

Join host Thomas DeLaus and take center stage, as we give you the mic and let you air your grievances, good or bad! We will see you following the Bills’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions, immediately after the game! Go Bills!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!