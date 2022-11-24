Buffalo Bills 17, Detroit Lions 14: Second-half open thread

It’s halftime in Buffalo’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, and the Bills lead 17-14 through the first two quarters. Both teams have played well on offense, and the Lions, an underdog heading into the day, aren’t going away without a fight.

Buffalo hasn’t seemed to have any of the offensive struggles that recently ailed them, aside from a quick three and out on their first drive. They scored two touchdowns on their next two drives, operating a balanced gameplan that evenly mixed passing and their multi-faceted ground attack. Josh Allen found Isaiah McKenzie on a deep crosser for their first touchdown, and Allen recovered a botched snap, then scrambled up the middle on the broken play for their second score. With a two-minute drill available to them before halftime, Allen clinically threw passes against soft Lions coverage and put the Bills into the red zone with 20 seconds left. Detroit tightened up from there and forced two incomplete passes and a sack on the next three plays, but Tyler Bass’s field goal put the Bills ahead at halftime.

Buffalo’s defense hasn’t had the easiest time holding back Detroit’s explosive offense, although they did kill one drive when they smashed Jamaal Williams in the backfield and Ed Oliver recovered the fumble. The Lions have 155 yards and two touchdowns on 36 plays from scrimmage so far, operating an aggressive gameplan that already has them 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions.

The key injury to note is Von Miller, who left the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury. He walked onto a cart just before halftime and rode it into the locker room. With Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa already out of the picture, Buffalo’s defensive depth is seriously stressed today.

The Bills are set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half. If they keep playing well, their momentum should carry them to their eighth win of the season. Here’s your open thread for the second half. Go Bills!