Von Miller ruled out for remainder of Bills-Lions game with knee injury

As the Detroit Lions were trying to tie the Buffalo Bills midway through the second quarter, defensive end Von Miller had to take a knee after a first-down play.

It appeared that the Bills’ newest pass rusher got his feet tangled along the line as quarterback Jared Goff completed a seven-yard pass to Kalif Raymond. After a significant amount of time kneeling on the field, during which head coach Sean McDermott walked out to check on him, Miller was able to walk to the sideline, albeit slowly, and head to the blue medical tent.

Von Miller is walking very slowly. He's going to the blue medical tent. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 24, 2022

After exiting the tent and sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Miller got on a cart and was taken to the locker room. It was then announced that he is out with a knee injury.

Broadcast replay showed the left leg get rolled up on for Von Miller.



However, he is designated as a knee which suggests an MCL injury based on mechanism of injury.



An already thin defensive end room takes another hit. #Bills — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 24, 2022

Miller’s exit is terrible news for the Bills who are already playing without pass rushers Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa both of whom are inactive today with ankle injuries. Buffalo did activate Mike Love, who has been in for a few snaps already today, and also have Shaq Lawson and Boogie Basham as the only other pass rushers on today’s active roster.

While further testing will come ater the Bills return to Buffalo, early reports look like it could be a matter of “best news possible” for Miller, with indications leading toward a knee sprain rather than something more serious - although nothing has been ruled out as of yet.