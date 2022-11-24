Bills’ DT Dion Dawkins questionable to return with ankle injury vs. Lions

As the Buffalo Bills came out of the locker room leading the Detroit Lions at halftime, there was a change along the offensive front line.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was seen standing on the sideline as David Quessenberry joined the offensive unit already playing without center Mitch Morse who is inactive with an ankle injury. Right guard Ryan Bates slid over to start at center and Greg Van Roten started the game in Bates’ spot. Now with Dawkins on the sideline, the Bills’ offensive line is a patch-work attempt at keeping quarterback Josh Allen safe.

A few minutes into the third quarter, the Bills announced that Dawkins was questionable to return with an ankle injury