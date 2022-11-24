Odell Beckham has three teams on his free-agency visit tour

The Buffalo Bills are on the short list of teams free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. is planning on visiting, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. In order, Beckham is going to visit the New York Giants, the Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are also “in conversation” with Beckham.

Beckham, 30, tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, but has said he’s ready to sign with a team in the near future. That would be on the short end of being 100%, but receiver-needy teams should be able to count on him during a playoff run. Beckham has said he wants to join a contender, and the five teams listed are all in playoff position.

The first visit is with the Giants, according to Anderson, where Beckham began his career in 2014 as a first-round draft pick. Per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, he is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday, December 5.

No date has been mentioned for his Bills visit as of yet.

Bills defensive end Von Miller is on record saying his former Rams teammate will sign in Buffalo. Beckham tweeted prayers for Miller after the pass rusher went down with a knee injury during the Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.