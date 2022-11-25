 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No torn ACL, but lots of lingering questions for Von Miller

We may not know how much time Miller will miss with his knee injury for another week or two

By Brian Galliford
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network updated the world on the injury status of Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller on Friday morning, and while there was one bit of good news, very little clarity has emerged about Miller’s prognosis.

We’ll let you peruse the news as delivered by the two reporters below, but the sum of the two reports is this:

  • Miller did not tear his ACL
  • Miller did sustain at least one other structural injury to his knee, but the actual extent of the damage is still not known
  • Miller is out indefinitely, but the amount of time he’ll end up missing is still very much up in the air

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not yet spoken with reporters in his typical day-after-a-game press conference to provide injury updates on Miller or any other injured players. It’s unlikely that we’ll learn any additional detail from the serially vague head coach, but it will be interesting to see how the team frames Miller’s status heading into a critical stretch of their regular season schedule.

We’ll update this post if any further information about Miller’s injury becomes available.

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...