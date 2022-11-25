No torn ACL, but lots of lingering questions for Von Miller

Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network updated the world on the injury status of Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller on Friday morning, and while there was one bit of good news, very little clarity has emerged about Miller’s prognosis.

We’ll let you peruse the news as delivered by the two reporters below, but the sum of the two reports is this:

Miller did not tear his ACL

Miller did sustain at least one other structural injury to his knee, but the actual extent of the damage is still not known

Miller is out indefinitely, but the amount of time he’ll end up missing is still very much up in the air

As he continues to gather medical opinions about his knee injury, Von Miller is not expected to make any decisions about the best way to proceed with his knee injury for another week to two, per sources. The injury is on the same knee in which he tore his ACL in 2013. https://t.co/cU7Aqu0JyW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2022

If Von Miller had torn his ACL, it would be simple. Have surgery, out for the year. This is not simple. Once the injury calms down -- in a week or 2 -- Von Miller, doctors and the team will decide what's next. Can he play with a brace and put off surgery? Or Is that impossible? https://t.co/U9xO7IFYKt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not yet spoken with reporters in his typical day-after-a-game press conference to provide injury updates on Miller or any other injured players. It’s unlikely that we’ll learn any additional detail from the serially vague head coach, but it will be interesting to see how the team frames Miller’s status heading into a critical stretch of their regular season schedule.

We’ll update this post if any further information about Miller’s injury becomes available.