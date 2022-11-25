Bills’ Von Miller ruled out for Week 13; Dion Dawkins day to day

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday afternoon that star edge rusher Von Miller has been ruled out for next week’s Thursday Night Football game at the New England Patriots, but stopped short of confirming reports that Miller could miss significant time.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Von Miller will not play this week and "we'll see where it goes from there." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 25, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network each reported earlier on Friday that Miller avoided an ACL tear in the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions, but that other structural damage may exist, the extent of which won’t be known for 7-10 days. It sounds like the Bills are therefore taking a week-by-week approach with their most important defender.

Meanwhile, left tackle Dion Dawkins has been added to the “one day at a time” pile by McDermott after missing the second half of yesterday’s win with an ankle injury. Dawkins was spotted in a walking boot after the game, but that may have been precautionary.

As for starting LT Dion Dawkins, McDermott said they’ll take it one day at a time with his injury. Dawkins sat out the entire second half vs the Lions due to injury. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 25, 2022

McDermott did not rule out four key players who missed yesterday’s win — center Mitch Morse, defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds — saying that all four are “improving” and adding them to the “one day at a time” pile, as well.

Sean McDermott says Greg Rousseau, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Epenesa, and Mitch Morse are improving one day at a time.



Won't say any will play for sure while also not ruling any out for Thursday against New England.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 25, 2022

Finally, McDermott added a new injury to the list: rookie cornerback Christian Benford sustained an oblique injury in yesterday’s win, and is now considered week-to-week. Anyone with a week-to-week designation is likely to miss at least one game, but with veteran Tre’Davious White returning to the lineup yesterday — McDermott said he thought White looked “very strong” in his limited set of reps — the team will likely find some mix of White, Dane Jackson, and rookie Kaiir Elam to pick up the slack. Veteran practice squad members Xavier Rhodes is eligible for one more call-up, as well.

Bills CB Christian Benford is week to week with an oblique injury. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) November 25, 2022

The Bills will return to the practice field on Monday for their first multi-practice work week since their Week 10 game against Minnesota.