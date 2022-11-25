The Chop Up: Thanksgiving Aftermath

Thanksgiving Day served us up three great games. Good football was the theme throughout the day.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions in a nail-biter that put them back atop the AFC East — at least until Sunday. The New England Patriots fought hard, but ended up falling to the Minnesota Vikings in a 33-26 loss. Mac Jones did look pretty good, and the Patriots defense tried their best, but we are just seeing week after week that Justin Jefferson is probably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Antwan Staley gives us the scoop on the New York Jets benching their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, in favor of Mike White. Was it the lack of accountability? Was it the performance? Either way, head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to move on from the team’s former first-round pick in favor of a less-proven professional.

Hang with The Chop Up crew as well tackle these topics, and a few of the games coming up this weekend that you should look forward to.

