On this episode of Food for Thought, Nate and Bruce talk through the weirdness that has been the Buffalo Bills over the last month. There have been more than a few food gimmicks in popular culture that have implemented a “mystery flavor” gimmick. Which flavor are the current Bills?

Buffalo has struggled against No. 1 receivers the last few weeks. Justin Jefferson, Amari Cooper, and Amon-Ra St. Brown have all had great days recently against the Bills’ secondary. How confident are we that the pending full-time return of Tre’Davious White can help to alleviate that issue?

If the Bills-Lions game was a food, what kind of food would it be? The ability to make a culinary metaphor out of every football situation is put to the test again for a game that takes place on a national holiday known for its food, and food consumption.

Plus: Only three games have been played so far in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but Bruce and Nate still need to pick their winners and losers.

