Buffalo Rumblinks, 11/26: Bills rally, beat Lions 28-25 on Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills won on Thanksgiving Day for the third time in the last four years, overcoming a rare missed extra point from Tyler Bass and the loss of talented edge rusher Von Miller to rally past the Detroit Lions by a 28-25 score.
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game recap
Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills overcame a slow start to knock off the Lions and improve to 8-3 on the year.
Von Miller injury: Star pass rusher out indefinitely
For the second straight Thanksgiving Day game, the Bills saw one of their best defensive players carted off the field: this time, it was future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller, who injured his knee late in the first half of the win. The Bills have already said Miller won’t play when Buffalo travels to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13.
Bills news, notes, observations from Week 12
Quarterback Josh Allen continues to get back on track following his elbow injury against the New York Jets, defensive tackle Ed Oliver gave the defensive line a massive boost, and running back Devin Singletary, wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs, linebacker A.J. Klein and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones delivered impressive performances in the win. Conversely, cornerback Dane Jackson struggled in pass coverage, right tackle Spencer Brown and Buffalo’s offensive line struggled with pass protection, and the Bills needed to rally late to secure their second win in five days.
Bills give back to Lions for their hospitality
Buffalo was without a football home as a result of the historic snowstorm that dumped 80 inches of snow on Orchard Park, NY, so the Detroit Lions stepped up and offered to host the Bills for their Week 11 clash against the Cleveland Browns. How did the Bills say thank you? By making a $20,000 to the Lions foundation and sending the team breakfast.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
