The Buffalo Bills may have been off on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the team from making a couple of roster moves. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing those roster signings, including the return of fan-favorite receiver John Brown to aid a banged-up wide receiver room.
Bills transactions: Xavier Rhodes elevated, John Brown signed
To address the slew of injuries, the Bills on Saturday brought back wide receiver John Brown, who played for the Bills from 2019-20 and played a key role in helping with quarterback Josh Allen’s development. After placing rookie cornerback Christian Benford on Injured Reserve, the team also promoted cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the active roster and signed defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the practice squad.
- Bills moves: Benford to IR, Rhodes to active roster, receiver Brown returns to team - Buffalo News
- Bills want the Smoke: Team signs fan favorite WR to practice squad - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills place cornerback Christian Benford on Injured Reserve - WGR 550
- Bills make 4 roster moves - BuffaloBills.com
Von Miller injury update: Star pass rusher out indefinitely
Head coach Sean McDermott ruled the Bills’ talented pass rusher out for at least the team’s Week 13 road game vs. the New England Patriots.
- Ryan O’Halloran: A potential Von Miller timetable and other Bills musings - Buffalo News
- Bills injury update: Our thoughts and the latest on Von Miller’s knee injury - newyorkupstate.com
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game draws record ratings
Before turning the page to Buffalo’s AFC East clash with the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, discover how defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier dialed up the pressure once Miller left the game, and how Allen was clutch in connecting with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the game-winning drive during a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.
- Position grades: Leslie Frazier turned up heat on Lions after Von Miller went out - Buffalo News
- Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen’s depth of throw to Stefon Diggs on final drive made difference - Buffalo News
- Bills deliver record ratings for CBS & Paramount Plus. Should Buffalo be featured yearly on Thanksgiving? - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills Today: Josh Allen and the Bills make Thanksgiving history - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
Catch up on where the Bills find themselves in the AFC playoff picture following their win over Detroit, the credit due to broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for how they called Buffalo’s come-from-behind victory, and see where Josh Allen and the Bills rank among the most content franchises when it comes to their long-term QB situation.
- Where the Bills stand in the AFC Playoff picture | Week 12 - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: CBS’ Nantz, Romo make ‘23 Seconds’ game extra special for anxious Bills fans - Buffalo News
- QB future of all 32 NFL teams: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and other not-so-simple scenarios - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills news: Von Miller ruled out for Week 13; Dion Dawkins day to day - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Lions recap: Analyzing Tre’Davious White’s first snaps after ACL injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game recap: Five Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 28, Lions 25 recap: Five Detroit stars to watch played well - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture: Week 12 Buffalo Bills rooting interests - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Lions recap: Injuries change roles for Dawson Knox, Dane Jackson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Odell Beckham has Bills, Cowboys, Giants on his free-agency visit tour - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...