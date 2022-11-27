The Buffalo Bills may have been off on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the team from making a couple of roster moves. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing those roster signings, including the return of fan-favorite receiver John Brown to aid a banged-up wide receiver room.

Bills transactions: Xavier Rhodes elevated, John Brown signed

To address the slew of injuries, the Bills on Saturday brought back wide receiver John Brown, who played for the Bills from 2019-20 and played a key role in helping with quarterback Josh Allen’s development. After placing rookie cornerback Christian Benford on Injured Reserve, the team also promoted cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the active roster and signed defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the practice squad.

Von Miller injury update: Star pass rusher out indefinitely

Head coach Sean McDermott ruled the Bills’ talented pass rusher out for at least the team’s Week 13 road game vs. the New England Patriots.

Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game draws record ratings

Before turning the page to Buffalo’s AFC East clash with the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, discover how defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier dialed up the pressure once Miller left the game, and how Allen was clutch in connecting with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the game-winning drive during a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Catch up on where the Bills find themselves in the AFC playoff picture following their win over Detroit, the credit due to broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for how they called Buffalo’s come-from-behind victory, and see where Josh Allen and the Bills rank among the most content franchises when it comes to their long-term QB situation.

