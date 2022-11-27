Week 12 Sunday NFL matchups, game times, and picks

All lines brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Texans (1-8-1) @ Miami Dolphins (7-3), 1:00 p.m. EST, CBS

What a disaster in Houston. Head coach Lovie Smith said earlier in the week that they are considering making changes at quarterback. As bad as he’s played, I just can’t seem to find it in me to blame Davis Mills for the offensive struggles. The team hasn’t provided much help for him outside of Dameon Pierce. But to calm the fan base, they benched Mills in favor of Kyle Allen. Miami is coming off of their bye week, but has a lot of confidence after maintaining the top overall spot in the AFC East regardless of last week’s outcome. Tua Tagovailoa has the offense rolling, and the Dolphins are playing hard for first year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Houston made changes, but they won’t be enough. Miami will prove to be too much for them to keep up. The Dolphins win at home and cover the spread.

Chicago Bears (3-8) @ New York Jets (6-4), 1:00 p.m. EST, FOX

Justin Fields is so much fun to watch. I know the season hasn’t gone the way Bears fans would have hoped, but he definitely allows you to look forward to the game every week. The coaching staff is finally using him in a way that highlights his strengths and the offense appears to be gelling. But with Nathan Peterman being called up from the practice squad, it looks like we might miss out on Fields this week. Trevor Siemian looks to get the start. Meanwhile, the Jets might be be falling apart at the seams. Quarterback Zach Wilson won’t take accountability, and from most reports it sounds like he’s lost the locker room. He was benched in favor of backup Mike White.

Siemian or White? Who do you trust more? Last time we saw White, he had a horrible showing against the Bills. I’m looking at the best overall defense in the game when both quarterbacks are a question mark. Unfortunately, the Jets are better, and will win this game.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) @ Tennessee Titans (7-3), 1:00 p.m. EST, CBS

The Titans are doing it again: running through the season and playing phenomenal defense on their way to a division title. Ryan Tannehill isn’t the quarterback of the future, but he’s doing his best job to not lose games. The Bengals are the most confusing team to follow this year. They still aren’t able to protect Joe Burrow as well as they should, and injuries have hurt them in games they would have expected to win. I think this is one of those games. Ja’Marr Chase still being injured hurts the offense, and they’ll need as much firepower as they can get to keep up with Derrick Henry.

The Titans will follow their recipe of plenty of Henry and good defense. They’ll win and beat the spread.

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) @ Washington Commanders (6-5), 1:00 p.m. EST, FOX

I wish I could suit up and play with Taylor Heinicke. He plays with an enthusiasm that inspires everyone around him. And when you combine that with a defensive line full of first-round talent, you win games. Carson Wentz looks like he’s lost his job in yet another city. The Falcons have done enough to have a say in their division, but there’s just something about a team that plays inspired football.

Heinicke does it again. Washington covers the spread and wins this NFC matchup at home.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-7), 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

I just can’t trust Kyler Murray in games that matter. After signing a major contract extension this past offseason, he’s not only been underwhelming, but he’s also been the reason the Cardinals have not won certain games that were in reach. The Chargers are happy to have Keenan Allen back just in time for a wild card run, and Justin Herbert is looking healthy enough to get him the ball in hard spots.

The Chargers win and cover.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) @ Seattle Seahawks (6-4), 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

Injuries are the name of the game at this point of the season. The teams with the most success either have an amazing quarterback or above average health of roster throughout the season. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they have neither. QB Derek Carr came into this season with the best receiving corps of his career and the offense still hasn’t looked up to par. The Seahawks continue to look better than anyone expected. Pete Carroll is proving to be a better coach than I wanted to give him credit for. Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III are making the offense efficient and effective.

Carr came into this season with high expectations. If he wants to remain the QB in Las Vegas, the pressure is on to start winning some games. Even if the season is technically over. Vegas wins the upset on the road.

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-2), 4:25 pm ET FOX

It’s been pretty hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. On top of this combination being as good as they’ve always been, the Chiefs have found a running game with rookie Isiah Pacheco. Skyy Moore is also taking full advantage of the opportunity with injuries to the wide receiver room. The Rams just don’t look anything like the defending Super Bowl champions, and what makes it worse is that they traded their first-round draft picks away to risk it all for last year’s title. All glory is fleeting. They’re also without star wideout Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford for this one.

The Chiefs win and cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints (4-7) @ San Francisco 49ers (5-4), 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX

The 49ers are rolling, and it won’t stop this week. The Saints are doing enough to make games fun to watch, but not enough to win games.

The Saints will beat the spread, but the 49ers will win.

Green Bay Packers (4-7) @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-1), 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

This is when Aaron Rodgers starts to ruin everyone else’s plans. He is finally developing chemistry with one of his receivers. No one on the roster replaces Davante Adams, but Christian Watson is sure trying his best to. The Eagles won a tough game last week against Indy, but it looks like they may be a bit vulnerable. They no longer look invincible.

Green Bay scores the upset on the road under the bright lights.