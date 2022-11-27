Buffalo Bills still second in AFC East entering Week 13

With NFL Week 12 results in the books, the Buffalo Bills remain in second place in the AFC East standings entering Week 13.

Buffalo, following their 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, temporarily held first place in the division entering Sunday, but quickly surrendered it back to the Miami Dolphins after the latter’s 30-15 home win over the hapless Houston Texans. The Dolphins hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo for the moment, thanks to their Week 3 win over the Bills in Miami.

The Bills hold a one-game lead over the New York Jets, who won convincingly over the banged-up Chicago Bears, 31-10, on Sunday. Buffalo’s lead over the New England Patriots is at two games, after New England’s tough road loss to Minnesota in the Thanksgiving nightcap game.

Here are your updated AFC East standings heading into Week 13:

AFC East Standings Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5 Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5 1 Miami Dolphins 8-3 2-1 6-2 +26 W5 5-0 2 Buffalo Bills 8-3 0-2 5-2 +110 W2 3-2 3 New York Jets 7-4 2-2 5-4 +34 W1 3-2 4 New England Patriots 6-5 2-1 5-2 +37 L1 3-2

The Bills and the Patriots square off on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 13 action within the division. Buffalo looks to build on a current two-game win streak against New England (including playoffs), while simultaneously avoiding an 0-3 start in the division and their first three-game divisional losing streak since Josh Allen’s rookie season in 2018. That will be a tough task in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, particularly since the Pats will have a score to settle; the Bills also have a two-game winning streak on the line in that venue.

Things aren’t much easier for the Jets and the Dolphins this coming week, either. The Jets hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 outfit that’s looking to complete a clean sweep of the AFC East after already notching wins over Miami, Buffalo, and New England. Meanwhile, the Dolphins — winners of five straight — are about to kick off a three-game road trip with a game against the San Francisco 49ers, who have won four straight games themselves, in a homecoming game for Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.