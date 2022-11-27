Bills vs. Patriots opening odds: Buffalo favored by 5.5 points

It’s New England Patriots week. For the second time in two weeks, the Buffalo Bills will be playing on a Thursday. Although they were unable to cover the spread, the Bills narrowly escaped Detroit with a 28-25 win over the Lions after last-minute heroics by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Tyler Bass. This week, they travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots as 5.5 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to rebound after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. They finally woke up a bit offensively, while maintaining the defensive play we’ve come to expect from a Bill Belichick-coached team. Mathew Judon leads the NFL in sacks, and the secondary shrinks passing lanes quickly.

The Bills will be without their star pass rusher after Von Miller suffered a knee injury to his meniscus against the Lions. But Bills fans will see Tre’Davious White in an increased role after only seeing him for two drives Thanksgiving afternoon.

How do you see this game playing out? Will the Bills cover, or will the Patriots shock the world and come away with the upset? This game will be a matchup for the ages and highly important in the AFC East standings.

Stay tuned in with Buffalo Rumblings this week for updates on injury reports and more.