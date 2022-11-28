Buffalo Rumblinks, 11/28: Illness invading Bills’ locker room again

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, the team received both good and bad news on Sunday.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the good — center Mitch Morse, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau each returned to the practice field on Sunday — and the bad, with eight players sitting out the team’s workout with an illness.

Illness forces eight Bills to miss Sunday’s workout

The Bills are dealing with an illness running through their locker room that forced eight players — safeties Jordan Poyer and Jaquan Johnson, cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Siran Neal, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, running back Nyheim Hines, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and tight end Quintin Morris — to sit out Sunday’s workout.

On the positive side, three key starters — center Mitch Morse, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau — were back on the field on Sunday.

Bills vs. Patriots Week 13 previews

The Bills are 0-2 against their AFC East foes, but enter a critical three-game stretch against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins. Here are some of the top story lines and positional battles to watch when Buffalo travels to Foxborough to tangle with the Patriots on Thursday night.

Even more Bills news and notes

With talented pass rusher Von Miller sidelined for at least the next week, read up on how Buffalo’s defense is bracing for life without Miller, why defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier needs to bench cornerback Dane Jackson, how the Bills gave back to their community during the Thanksgiving holiday, and why the the ‘Shout’ song is the team’s preferred fight song.

