A.J. Epenesa returns to practice for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills practiced in Highmark Stadium on Monday as they worked to prepare for Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots, and their third road game in 12 days.

While the team had eight players miss Sunday’s workout due to an illness, half of those players were seen at practice today: safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Siran Neal, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, and running back Nyheim Hines were back on the field, while cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Jaquan Johnson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and tight end Quintin Morris were still absent.

In other good news, the Bills continued to have linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau working with their groups. Edmunds has missed two and a half games with a groin injury, while Rousseau hasn’t been on the field since Week 9 when he injured his ankle in Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Getting one (or both) back would be a huge lift for a defense that has struggled to keep starters on the field this season, and is now looking at an undetermined amount of time with their leading pass rusher, Von Miller.

Another promising sight was the return of defensive end A.J. Epenesa to practice. The third-year player injured his ankle on November 20 in the first of the Bills’ back-to-back games at Ford Field. While it is likely—given the history of how Buffalo has handled returning several players with ankle injuries to the field—that Epenesa won’t be playing on Thursday, just knowing he is one step closer is enough to provide hope that the team might be able to get the defense back up to almost-full strength before long.

Not practicing today, along with the four remaining players who were ill yesterday and still absent today, were Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins—both of whom left the Detroit game early last week.

Miller injured his knee and is reportedly waiting 7-10 days to, apparently, make a decision on just how bad it is, and if it is something he could possibly play through. Dawkins, on the other hand, fell to the ankle-injury-plague that has swept through One Bills Drive this season. Both will be sorely missed as the Bills attempt to get their first division win on Thursday—a must if they want a shot at regaining the lead for the AFC East down the stretch.

Notable players I saw ✅ or didn’t at Bills practice:



Jordan Poyer ✅

AJ Epenesa ✅

Greg Rousseau ✅

Siran Neal ✅

Tyler Matakevich ✅

Nyheim Hines ✅

Tremaine Edmunds ✅

Quintin Morris

Dion Dawkins

Dane Jackson

Jaquan Johnson

Khalil Shakir

Von Miller — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) November 28, 2022

Notably not mentioned as of yet was center Mitch Morse, who was inactive Sunday with an ankle injury, but who was at Sunday’s workout. It was also noted that during the portion of practice open to the media, safety Damar Hamlin was not seen; whether there is an injury or if he is the latest victim of whatever illness has hit the locker room (which is totally plausible considering five of the eight sick players yesterday are members of the defensive backs room) is yet to be determined.

When the team releases its official injury report later today, we will update—and most likely know more about both Morse and Hamlin.