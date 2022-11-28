Off Tackle with John Fina: Outlasting the Lions

Last week, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions, 28-25, on Thanksgiving Day — and while the outcome is what we desired, injuries and lack of rhythm on offense continue to plague this team. The good news is many of the injured star players, like Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Rousseau, are expected to play this week.

Join John and Joe as they work through the game against the Lions, as well as look ahead to the Bills versus New England Patriots game this Thursday night in Foxborough.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!