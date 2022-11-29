The Buffalo Bills face the prospect of being without talented pass rusher Von Miller for the foreseeable future, but as today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks highlights, the Bills are getting a major boost along their defensive line from defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who put together an absolutely dominant performance in the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Bills getting big boost along defensive line from Ed Oliver

While Miller’s absence looms large for Buffalo’s defense, the Bills have to be excited about what they’ve seen of late from Oliver, who was a one-man wrecking machine in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions.

Oliver was in on six tackles, plus brought down Jared Goff in the end zone for a timely safety, forced and recovered a fumble, and added another pressure. Hear from Oliver on perhaps the best game of his young Bills career, and dissect how Oliver and Buffalo’s remaining defensive linemen will need to step up with Miller sidelined.

Where do the Bills find themselves among the league’s best in the weekly NFL power rankings, and where is Buffalo in the race for a playoff berth in the AFC heading into Thursday’s showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA?

Even more Bills news and notes

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa returned to the practice field for Monday’s session, but the Bills still had five players sidelined due to illness on Monday. Plus, Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line is bracing for a pivotal three-game stretch against AFC East foes, newly-signed wide receiver John Brown is confident he can step up and contribute immediately, and more!

