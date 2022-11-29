The Buffalo Bills face the prospect of being without talented pass rusher Von Miller for the foreseeable future, but as today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks highlights, the Bills are getting a major boost along their defensive line from defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who put together an absolutely dominant performance in the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Bills getting big boost along defensive line from Ed Oliver
While Miller’s absence looms large for Buffalo’s defense, the Bills have to be excited about what they’ve seen of late from Oliver, who was a one-man wrecking machine in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions.
Oliver was in on six tackles, plus brought down Jared Goff in the end zone for a timely safety, forced and recovered a fumble, and added another pressure. Hear from Oliver on perhaps the best game of his young Bills career, and dissect how Oliver and Buffalo’s remaining defensive linemen will need to step up with Miller sidelined.
- He’s a Thanksgiving star and now Ed Oliver may be Bills’ most feared defensive lineman - Democrat & Chronicle
- Ed Oliver: “I Kinda Surprised Myself” - BuffaloBills.com
- Ed Oliver may have played his best game vs. Lions - Democrat & Chronicle
- Sullivan: With Von Miller out, Ed Oliver and Bills’ DL up for a challenge | News 4 Buffalo
- The Bills’ schematic response to Von Miller’s injury: All-22 film review - The Athletic (subscription required)
Latest NFL power rankings, AFC playoff picture
Where do the Bills find themselves among the league’s best in the weekly NFL power rankings, and where is Buffalo in the race for a playoff berth in the AFC heading into Thursday’s showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA?
- NFL Week 13 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, expectations - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings: Joe Burrow and Bengals emerging as true contenders - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL playoff picture: Where Bills stand heading into showdown against Patriots - Democrat & Chronicle
- Chiefs supplant Bills as Super Bowl favorites at sportsbooks - ESPN.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Defensive end A.J. Epenesa returned to the practice field for Monday’s session, but the Bills still had five players sidelined due to illness on Monday. Plus, Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line is bracing for a pivotal three-game stretch against AFC East foes, newly-signed wide receiver John Brown is confident he can step up and contribute immediately, and more!
- A.J. Epenesa returns to practice, along with four players who return from illness - Buffalo News
- Five players still out; Allen full participant in practice - WGR 550
- Mark Gaughan: Bills’ offensive line enters three-game AFC East crucible - Buffalo News
- John Brown says he’s ready to play for Bills; a closer look at an atypical practice squad signing - Buffalo News
- Voice of the Fan: Lionheart in a Buffalo skin - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game recap: Josh Allen’s legs save the day - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Lions recap: Buffalo’s game-winning drive was a NFL rarity - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game recap: Ed Oliver feasts - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture 2022: Buffalo Bills hold steady at No. 5 spot - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots injury updates: A.J. Epenesa returns to practice for Buffalo - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen nearing a NFL scoring record held by Dan Marino - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East standings 2022: All four contenders navigating major injuries - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots preview, Bills-Lions recap on ‘Off Tackle with John Fina’ - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...