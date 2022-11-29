Bills remain No. 5 in AFC playoff picture entering Week 13

Another week has come and gone in the 2022 NFL regular season, and the AFC playoff picture situation for the Buffalo Bills remains unchanged: they need to worry about taking care of business in the AFC East standings before worrying about the No. 1 seed and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are 8-3 entering Week 13, tied with the Miami Dolphins in the win-loss column, but second in the division behind them thanks to Miami’s head-to-head win over the Bills back in Week 3. The 7-4 New York Jets and the 6-5 New England Patriots are still very much alive, as well. Buffalo’s next three games are against division rivals — at the Patriots this week on Thursday Night Football, followed by home dates with the Jets in Week 14 and the Dolphins in Week 15, respectively — so they do control their own destiny a bit.

AFC East Standings Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5 Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5 1 Miami Dolphins 8-3 2-1 6-2 +26 W5 5-0 2 Buffalo Bills 8-3 0-2 5-2 +110 W2 3-2 3 New York Jets 7-4 2-2 5-4 +34 W1 3-2 4 New England Patriots 6-5 2-1 5-2 +37 L1 3-2

As we do every week, let’s take a look at playoff odds based on advanced metric modeling from Football Outsiders, The New York Times, and FiveThirtyEight.

The New York Times gives the Bills a 96% chance of making the playoffs, a 61% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 30% chance of coming all the way back and taking the No. 1 seed away from the Chiefs.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Bills a 96% chance of making the playoffs, a 63% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 22% chance of securing the No. 1 seed.

Football Outsiders gives the Bills a 95.6% chance of making the playoffs, a 55.7% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 25.1% chance of securing a first-round bye.