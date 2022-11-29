 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills remain No. 5 in AFC playoff picture entering Week 13

Buffalo has a chance to start climbing if they can take care of business in their AFC East matchups ahead

By Brian Galliford
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Another week has come and gone in the 2022 NFL regular season, and the AFC playoff picture situation for the Buffalo Bills remains unchanged: they need to worry about taking care of business in the AFC East standings before worrying about the No. 1 seed and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are 8-3 entering Week 13, tied with the Miami Dolphins in the win-loss column, but second in the division behind them thanks to Miami’s head-to-head win over the Bills back in Week 3. The 7-4 New York Jets and the 6-5 New England Patriots are still very much alive, as well. Buffalo’s next three games are against division rivals — at the Patriots this week on Thursday Night Football, followed by home dates with the Jets in Week 14 and the Dolphins in Week 15, respectively — so they do control their own destiny a bit.

AFC East Standings

Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STR L5
1 Miami Dolphins 8-3 2-1 6-2 +26 W5 5-0
2 Buffalo Bills 8-3 0-2 5-2 +110 W2 3-2
3 New York Jets 7-4 2-2 5-4 +34 W1 3-2
4 New England Patriots 6-5 2-1 5-2 +37 L1 3-2

As we do every week, let’s take a look at playoff odds based on advanced metric modeling from Football Outsiders, The New York Times, and FiveThirtyEight.

  • The New York Times gives the Bills a 96% chance of making the playoffs, a 61% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 30% chance of coming all the way back and taking the No. 1 seed away from the Chiefs.
  • FiveThirtyEight gives the Bills a 96% chance of making the playoffs, a 63% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 22% chance of securing the No. 1 seed.
  • Football Outsiders gives the Bills a 95.6% chance of making the playoffs, a 55.7% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 25.1% chance of securing a first-round bye.

AFC playoff picture, Week 13

Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK
1 Kansas City Chiefs 9-2 3-0 5-2 +83 W5
2 Miami Dolphins 8-3 2-1 6-2 +26 W5
3 Tennessee Titans 7-4 3-0 5-3 +4 L1
4 Baltimore Ravens 7-4 2-0 4-3 +48 L1
5 Buffalo Bills 8-3 0-2 5-2 +110 W2
6 Cincinnati Bengals 7-4 1-3 4-3 +54 W3
7 New York Jets 7-4 2-2 5-4 +34 W1
8 New England Patriots 6-5 2-1 5-2 +37 L1
9 Los Angeles Chargers 6-5 2-2 4-3 -30 W1
10 Indianapolis Colts 4-7-1 1-3-1 4-5-1 -54 L2
11 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-7 1-2 4-4 +12 W1
12 Las Vegas Raiders 4-7 2-2 3-5 -11 W2
13 Cleveland Browns 4-7 2-1 2-6 -23 W1
14 Pittsburgh Steelers 4-7 1-2 2-6 -67 W1
15 Denver Broncos 3-8 0-3 2-6 -37 L3
16 Houston Texans 1-9-1 1-1-1 1-5-1 -86 L6

