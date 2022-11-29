Bills remain No. 5 in AFC playoff picture entering Week 13

Another week has come and gone in the 2022 NFL regular season, and the AFC playoff picture situation for the Buffalo Bills remains unchanged: they need to worry about taking care of business in the AFC East standings before worrying about the No. 1 seed and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills are 8-3 entering Week 13, tied with the Miami Dolphins in the win-loss column, but second in the division behind them thanks to Miami’s head-to-head win over the Bills back in Week 3. The 7-4 New York Jets and the 6-5 New England Patriots are still very much alive, as well. Buffalo’s next three games are against division rivals — at the Patriots this week on Thursday Night Football, followed by home dates with the Jets in Week 14 and the Dolphins in Week 15, respectively — so they do control their own destiny a bit.
AFC East Standings
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STR
|L5
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STR
|L5
|1
|Miami Dolphins
|8-3
|2-1
|6-2
|+26
|W5
|5-0
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|8-3
|0-2
|5-2
|+110
|W2
|3-2
|3
|New York Jets
|7-4
|2-2
|5-4
|+34
|W1
|3-2
|4
|New England Patriots
|6-5
|2-1
|5-2
|+37
|L1
|3-2
As we do every week, let’s take a look at playoff odds based on advanced metric modeling from Football Outsiders, The New York Times, and FiveThirtyEight.
- The New York Times gives the Bills a 96% chance of making the playoffs, a 61% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 30% chance of coming all the way back and taking the No. 1 seed away from the Chiefs.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Bills a 96% chance of making the playoffs, a 63% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 22% chance of securing the No. 1 seed.
- Football Outsiders gives the Bills a 95.6% chance of making the playoffs, a 55.7% chance of winning the AFC East, and a 25.1% chance of securing a first-round bye.
AFC playoff picture, Week 13
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STRK
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STRK
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9-2
|3-0
|5-2
|+83
|W5
|2
|Miami Dolphins
|8-3
|2-1
|6-2
|+26
|W5
|3
|Tennessee Titans
|7-4
|3-0
|5-3
|+4
|L1
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|7-4
|2-0
|4-3
|+48
|L1
|5
|Buffalo Bills
|8-3
|0-2
|5-2
|+110
|W2
|6
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7-4
|1-3
|4-3
|+54
|W3
|7
|New York Jets
|7-4
|2-2
|5-4
|+34
|W1
|8
|New England Patriots
|6-5
|2-1
|5-2
|+37
|L1
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6-5
|2-2
|4-3
|-30
|W1
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|4-7-1
|1-3-1
|4-5-1
|-54
|L2
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4-7
|1-2
|4-4
|+12
|W1
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4-7
|2-2
|3-5
|-11
|W2
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|4-7
|2-1
|2-6
|-23
|W1
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4-7
|1-2
|2-6
|-67
|W1
|15
|Denver Broncos
|3-8
|0-3
|2-6
|-37
|L3
|16
|Houston Texans
|1-9-1
|1-1-1
|1-5-1
|-86
|L6
