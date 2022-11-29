Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Bills have been oft bitten by the injury bug this season. While on paper the team appears headed in the right direction, key players continue to fall victim to injury.

Nestled between Thanksgiving 2021 and 2022, the Bills lost two defensive stars in cornerback Tre’Davious White and edge rusher Von Miller, respectively. White’s made his return on a limited basis, as he ramps back up to speed. But Miller is set to miss some time. While the hope remains it’s not season-ending in nature, a knee injury (MCL, ACL, etc.) is rarely something that doesn’t require surgery.

Yes, the Bills are still big favorites to make the playoffs, but their star has dimmed in recent weeks. Many analysts and pundits have begun to drop them several pegs, with some even saying the loss of Miller all but dooms their chances of reaching the Super Bowl this season.

OLB Von Miller was supposed to be Buffalo’s difference-maker in 2022. Now his knee injury might mean the difference between a Super Bowl – and maybe even the AFC East crown – and another Lombardi-less winter in Western New York. — Nate Davis, columnist, USA Today

Is it time to panic, Bills Mafia? Miller getting injured with only six games left in the regular season—and right before a murder’s row of AFC East matchups—certainly changes plans. But injuries are part of the game and, beyond drafting depth, are hardly something any team is prepared to weather when it involves an elite player.

Does Miller’s injury raise your concern for Buffalo’s championship hopes? Though in the embedded tweet below, Miller said he hopes to return for the Bills’ rematch with the New York Jets in Week 14—nothing is guaranteed yet. Should he miss the remainder of 2022, would his presence during practice, in team meetings, and on the sideline be enough for the Bills to continue building toward greatness?

All of Bills Mafia is hopeful Von Miller can return as soon as next week, to help ground the New York Jets’ in their quest to sweep the Bills. But there’s too much still unknown as it relates to availability and ability on the heels of Miller’s knee injury.

“Serenity now, insanity later.”

How confident are you in the direction of the Bills? Can the Bills win the Super Bowl without Von Miller?