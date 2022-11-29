Code of Conduct: All Bets Are Off, with Liv Moods and Pat Lane

It’s Patriots week! There are several reasons to be excited about this week’s game whether you’re a Buffalo Bills fan or a New England Patriots fan. The division is still in reach for the Bills and the playoffs are still in reach for the Patriots, so we have a lot of fun to dig into tonight on the Code Of Conduct.

Joining the show this week is special guest Liv Moods from the Volume Sports Network and FanDuel Sportsbook. We’ll be covering all the bets to be placed to help you win big and keep your pockets happy. We’ll also cover MVP odds and what team in the NFC is Liv’s favorite to push through the pack and make some noise in the playoffs.

Also joining us is friend of the show Pat Lane, from Pats Pulpit to discuss the keys to victory for the Bills and Patriots. Plus more talk about the AFC East! The Code Of Conduct is brought to you by Buffalo Freddy.

