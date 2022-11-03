Bills safety Dean Marlowe has a shot at NFL history

Prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline closing at 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills made two trades. One was for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, and the second was for Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe.

Marlowe, who was with the Bills from 2018-20, re-joins the team less than a week after Buffalo returned to game action following the bye week. Up until this point in the season, Marlowe had suited up for all eight Falcons games this season. Since Marlowe himself won’t have a bye week thanks to the trade, and thanks to the NFL’s recently-expanded, 17-game regular season schedule, Marlowe now has a chance to make NFL history.

Marlowe and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (who also played every game for the Chicago Bears prior to being traded) could become the first players in NFL history to play in 18 regular-season games.

Potential history after the NFL trade deadline: Robert Quinn (Eagles) and Dean Marlowe (Bills) have played in every game this season and their new team already had a bye.



Quinn and Marlowe could become the first players in NFL history to play in 18 regular season games. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2022

Incidentally, Hines had the chance to make this list, as well, had he not missed the Colts’ Week 6 with a concussion. That was the first game that Hines had missed due to injury in his four-plus year career.

After the 2020 season, the Bills were unable to re-sign Marlowe, when he signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2021 season. He caught on with Atlanta this past offseason, and is now back with the Bills as the team attempts to shore up its safety depth in the wake of the season-ending neck injury sustained by Micah Hyde in Week. 2.