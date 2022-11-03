NFL Week 9 is here! Coming off a solid win on Sunday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills have begun preparations for a road date with the New York Jets. General manager Brandon Beane and the rest of the front office at One Bills Drive were busy this week finalizing deals ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Join us as we chat about the new additions, the team’s injuries, offense, defense, and of course Bills Mafia on this week's show!

This week’s Spotlight Charity: Movember.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below (the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET), if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

