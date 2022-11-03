Bills vs. Jets will play in front of a large TV audience

The Buffalo Bills have been must-watch TV for NFL viewers thus far in the 2022 regular season, and that won’t change when CBS airs their Week 9 road matchup with the New York Jets this weekend. Airing at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6, the Bills-Jets game taking place at MetLife Stadium will draw the network’s No. 2 broadcast crew and be carried throughout large chunks of the United States.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the Bills at Jets matchup, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. Areas in blue will see the Miami Dolphins at the Chicago Bears (Kevin Harlan and Trent Green); green areas will see the Indianapolis Colts at the New England Patriots (Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta); and areas in yellow will see the Las Vegas Raiders at the Jacksonville Jaguars (Andrew Catalon and James Lofton).

This will be the fourth game that the Bills have played this season that has only been actively broadcast by a network for most of the country, rather than all of it. Their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, and Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers were all nationally-broadcast prime time games, while their Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was covered nationally by CBS in the late-afternoon time slot.

The 6-1 Bills are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture—and that won’t change regardless of any results in Week 9—but they have their work cut out for them in their attempt to capture a third straight AFC East crown. They’ve already dropped a game to the 5-3 Dolphins (their only loss of the season to date), and the Jets are also 5-3 and nipping at Buffalo’s heels in the standings.

Buffalo will put a four-game winning streak against the Jets—and a four-game winning streak at MetLife Stadium—on the line in perhaps the first relevant Bills-Jets game since 1998.