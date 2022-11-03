The Bruce Exclusive: Bills vs. Packers, trade deadline narratives, and QB STEW

On this episode of The Bruce Exclusive, Bruce tackles the NFL trade deadline moves and non-moves, discusses the Buffalo Bills versus Green Bay Packers game and run defense, and checks in to see how his QB STEW is shaping up post-Week 8 in the NFL.

