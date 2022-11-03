 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bruce Exclusive: Bills vs. Packers, trade deadline narratives, and QB STEW

A lot to go into the pot

By BruceExclusive
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
Josh Rawdin

On this episode of The Bruce Exclusive, Bruce tackles the NFL trade deadline moves and non-moves, discusses the Buffalo Bills versus Green Bay Packers game and run defense, and checks in to see how his QB STEW is shaping up post-Week 8 in the NFL.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Jets Week 9 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

View all 26 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...