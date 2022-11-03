Hey everyone! Did you think I forgot the Kansas City Chiefs game? Or the bye week? I forgot nothing! The NFL, on the other hand, forgot that I had an account to the game replays for a week and a half, which made things difficult for yours truly.

I’m back for now, and while I’ve got access, let’s take advantage of it. This week’s topic is “A Tale of Two Allens”—specifically, Josh Allen’s first half performance versus his second half drop-off in last weekend’s Buffalo Bills win over the Green Bay Packers. Spoiler: Only half of the movie is scary.

For our comparison, this week’s video takes a look at four Allen passes: two from the first half, and two from the second half. The deep dive goes into available pocket, body mechanics, a Pythagorean Theorem reference (of course), and more. Did I sprinkle in some statistics? You know I did.

With an end goal to contrast the difference between Allen’s performance before and after the halftime break, we can pinpoint some clear differences. Am I nitpicking, or is there a greater point to all this? Find out in about eight minutes of your time.