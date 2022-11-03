There were 10 deals made before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and the Buffalo Bills made 20 percent of those moves (two, to be exact), acquiring dynamic running back Nyheim Hines and safety Dean Marlowe from the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.
Now that the dust has settled, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by assessing how Buffalo’s two deadline trades address needs and make the team better for a stretch run filled with promise and potential.
Recapping the Nyheim Hines, Dean Marlowe trades
The Bills made a pair of NFL trade deadline moves, with an eye toward shoring up their roster and addressing any potential areas of need. We hear from general manager Brandon Beane on what Hines’ role will look like in Buffalo’s offense, discuss how Marlowe’s familiarity with Buffalo’s defense made him a logical acquisition, and learn why Beane said the team would be “crazy not to look into” adding talented wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
Bills injures: Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer miss practice
Head coach Sean McDermott told members of the media that two key members of his defense—linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer (elbow)—are day-to-day with their respective injuries.
Tre’Davious White reflects on ‘very emotional’ recovery
More than 11 months after tearing his left ACL in a Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills are set to welcome back a familiar face to their secondary: Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White. White discusses the ‘very emotional’ road he had to take to get back on the field following his injury.
Bills 27, Packers 17: final thoughts
Read through positional and player grades from Buffalo’s 27-17 triumph over Green Bay—including analyzing why opposing defenses struggle when trying to contain receiver Stefon Diggs—and why, despite a pair of second-half interceptions, quarterback Josh Allen is able to make plays that no other quarterbacks in the NFL can.
Even more Bills news and notes
See where the Bills find themselves in the weekly NFL power rankings, then go behind the scenes of NBC’s introduction to Sunday Night Football, featuring the talented “Dateline” anchor Keith Morrison.
