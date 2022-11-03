Former Buffalo Bills guard Jerry Ostroski joins the Buffalo Rumblings Vidcast & Podcast family with his new show, Three Man Rush. Jerry had a phenomenal football career through college and into the NFL. Now he plans to bring that football knowledge in a heavy dose on the weekly show like a Big Ol’ Hog Molly would like!

The show will highlight the Syracuse Orange, Buffalo Bulls, NCAA Top 25 matchups, and the Buffalo Bills. Expect a little Tulsa love there, and Jerry reps his alma mater.

Sara Larson and host Colt Schroeder are rounding out the trio on the Three Man Rush crew. Sara is a BBGurl4Life and a serious sports fanatic.

Come hang out tonight at 9 PM ET Live to catch the kickoff show of Three Man Rush.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below (the show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET), if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

Follow Us

Three Man Rush: @3_Man_Rush

Jerry Ostroski : @Ostroski_BigO

Sara Larson: @sara_larson

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons, Three Man Rush:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.