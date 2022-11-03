Texans vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football pick and open thread

Week 9 is here, and the football gods still won’t have mercy on the football world. Most Thursday Night Football matchups have not been fun to watch this year, and this week doesn’t look like it will change that—unless you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The Eagles (-13.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook) are huge favorites on the road as they travel to take on the Houston Texans.

Houston comes into this game with an unimpressive 1-5-1 record and all the drama to come along with it. Star receiver Brandin Cooks will not play after voicing his displeasure with the team. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce is the most exciting player on the Texans to watch tonight. But quarterback Davis Mills won’t have many options to move the ball and try to end Philadelphia’s undefeated season. With Cooks and Nico Collins out, the leading receiver for this squad will be Chris Moore, who has 128 yards on the season. That’s not ideal when you’re going up against arguably the best team in the NFC this season.

For the Eagles, this game should not be difficult to win. And our friends at DraftKings made that clear when the spread posted at 13.5 points in their favor. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken major steps forward this season, and the Eagles have made sure to give him every weapon possible to take full advantage of his skill set.

I actually see this game going exactly how DraftKings expects it to go. Fly Eagles, fly. Philly wins and sends Texans fans home by the beginning of the fourth quarter. I am taking the Eagles to cover the spread as well. It will be difficult for the Texans to match points with this explosive offense.