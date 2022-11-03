As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the division-rival New York Jets Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, their mid-week injury report is a mix of up, down, and “what is even happening at One Bills Drive?”. Here’s the latest update, and what it could mean on Sunday afternoon.

Bills injuries trending up

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

OG Rodger Saffold (vet rest)

C Mitch Morse (elbow)

DT Daquan Jones (vet rest)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Morse has been dealing with an elbow injury since week one of the season. The injury cost Morse some game time in Week 3, but other than that, despite appearing on the team’s injury report week after week, he has been active on game days. Likewise, Taiwan Jones, who plays a lot of Buffalo’s special teams snaps, has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 6. While he was listed as a did not practice on Wednesday, Jones was a full participant in today’s practice. It is easy to assume that all five of the above-listed Bills will be active on Sunday.

Bills injuries holding steady

OT Spencer Brown (ankle)

Brown injured his ankle during Buffalo’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs before their Week 7 bye. While it is unlikely that the right tackle will play on Sunday, despite being limited in both of this week’s practices, it seems that he is on the same course as defensive Ed Oliver and receiver Jake Kumerow, who also suffered ankle injuries earlier in the season and worked their way back over a four-week span. If things continue to progress as they have been for the lineman, it’s feasible that he could make a return in the next week or so.

Bills injuries generating questions

LB Von Miller (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

While it is evident when Poyer injured—or re-injured—his elbow on a tackle last week, the other three injuries on this list have left more questions about how, when, and what’s next in the minds of Bills Mafia. And, of course, head coach Sean McDermott says that they are “all day to day” in what has become a common mantra in Buffalo this season for anything concerning injuries and player availability.

If we had to guess, it would be that Poyer and Milano, who haven’t practiced at all this week, won’t be active on Sunday. Miller hasn’t practiced yet, but also has so much experience that film study, meetings, and workouts are probably sufficient enough to give him a shot to play, even if he doesn’t practice Friday. Edmunds, who has at least been active on a limited basis this week, has a better shot at playing than anyone else on this list. All will be doing their best to stop runs and disrupt New York quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday.

So many questions still exist: What did the MRI Poyer was supposed to have on Monday say? How and when was Milano injured? What happened to Edmunds and Miller? While we probably aren’t getting those answers, we might have some answers as to who will be in uniform on Sunday tomorrow afternoon after the week’s final full practice wraps up.

Jets injury update

Across the field, the Jets will be doing their best to try to keep the ball away from the league’s No. 1 offense while simultaneously trying to crack through the ranks of the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense.

New York’s starting wide receiver, Corey Davis, hasn’t practiced all week, as he is struggling with a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s division match up with the New England Patriots. Not the best news for a team that has another receiver, Elijah Moore, that requested a trade (and was ultimately denied) and has lost running back Breece Hall for the season after an ACL tear in Week 7.

The Jets are also dealing with injuries to their offensive line, as well, as tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and guard Nate Herbig (hand) have been limited in practice both yesterday and today. In addition, tight end C.J. Uzomah has been limited with a shoulder injury. Not the best recipe for stopping Buffalo’s wrecking crew of a defensive line.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner has also been limited in both of New York’s practices this week.