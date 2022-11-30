After serving as a one-man wrecking ball in the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Oliver becomes the third Bills player to net the award this year.

Ed Oliver named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oliver earned the honor after a dominant performance that saw him make six tackles, bring down Jared Goff in the end zone for a timely safety, force and recover a fumble, and add another pressure in what could easily be the finest game of Oliver’s young Bills career. Oliver becomes Buffalo’s second straight AFC Defensive Player of the Week honoree, joining linebacker Matt Milano, who won the award last week. This is Oliver’s first time earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Von Miller hoping to return from injury in Week 14

With an ailing knee that will keep him sidelined for at least this week’s road clash with the New England Patriots, future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller told his fans that he intends on returning to action in time for Buffalo’s pivotal Week 14 AFC East home date with the New York Jets.

Greg Rousseau, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Epenesa set to return

The Bills will need the rest of their pass rushers to step up with Miller sidelined, and thankfully, it appears that A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau are moving in a “good direction” when it comes to their availability for Thursday night’s showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The same cannot be said for Miller and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, who both were ruled out for the Week 13 game vs. New England.

Even more Bills news and notes

We discuss how mounting injuries have created a big challenge for Buffalo’s defense, speculate on whether Josh Allen’s recent play is cause for concern, remember former Bills center Al Bemiller, a two-time AFL champion, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings