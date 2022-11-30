Von Miller, Dion Dawkins out for Bills-Patriots Week 13 tilt

The Buffalo Bills will head to New England for their Thursday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots with the healthiest roster they have had in weeks.

It’s been a long time since we weren’t waiting anxiously for the game-day inactives to see if it included any of the key pieces to a team that was billed as one of the Super Bowl favorites back in August. That doesn’t mean that the Bills are coming into Week 13 at full strength, however — it just means we know all of the pieces now.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/EdENiZGHWZ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 30, 2022

Edge rusher Von Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins have been ruled out for tomorrow’s must-win AFC East divisional game. The rulings came as no surprise, with head coach Sean McDermott stating on Sunday that Miller wouldn’t play this week, and with neither of the two linemen participating in practice in any capacity this week.

While their absence will be felt, the good news is that the defense will get pass rushers Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa back, along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. And, of course, the return of cornerback Tre’Davious White will continue, with the All-Pro cornerback hopefully getting an increase in snaps this week.

On the other side of the ball, the offensive line will get center Mitch Morse back. Plus, quarterback Josh Allen has been a full participant in every practice this week. While Allen hasn’t missed any game time since injuring the elbow on his throwing arm in Week 9, he had been limited in practice until this week. With a sometimes-superhuman Allen back at full strength and a healthy Morse anchoring the line, could we see the return of the high-octane offense that put up 47 points against the Patriots the last time they met?

Backup tight end and special teams ace Quintin Morris, who has been out with an illness most of the week, was back to practice today, and is the only player listed as questionable for game time—presumably to ensure he is well-hydrated, rested, and still feeling well 24 hours from now.

In a game that has a lot of meaning for a team still looking for its first divisional win of the season, despite having an 8-3 record, we will now be watching to see who the healthy scratches will be tomorrow, instead of watching to see “who is the least hurt today,” as we have been doing since the second week of the season.

The timing of the Bills getting healthy couldn’t be better.