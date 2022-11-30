Three Man Rush: Bills vs. Patriots; Conference Championship Week

The Buffalo Bills head to Foxborough, MA to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Can the Bills finally win a division game? What needs to happen for the Bills to win this game? Join Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson on the Three Man Rush—on a special night—this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. PST.

We also talk college football! The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its new playoff rankings. They have Georgia still at No. 1, Michigan moves to No. 2, TCU at No. 3, and No. 4 is USC. Ohio State falls to No. 5 with their loss to Michigan.

How do you feel about Ohio State falling out of the Top 4? Listen in as the Three Man Rush discusses the committee’s selections, and the possibility of another shake-up.

It’s also conference championship week. There are a couple of games slated this weekend that could have an impact on rankings and bowl games:

SEC: No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 14 LSU (9-3)

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 14 LSU (9-3) Big 12: No. 3 TCU (12-0) vs. No. 10 Kansas State (9-3)

No. 3 TCU (12-0) vs. No. 10 Kansas State (9-3) Pac-12: No. 4 USC (11-1) vs. No. 11 Utah (9-3)

No. 4 USC (11-1) vs. No. 11 Utah (9-3) Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan (12-0) vs. Purdue (8-4)

We all know the Big Ten Championship was last week. Does Ohio State have a chance to move back into the four-team playoff?

Syracuse pulled off the win against Boston College, 32-23, and will most likely get either the Gasparilla Bowl, the Military Bowl, or Pinstripe Bowl based on the ACC seeding.

The UB Bulls lost this past weekend, and will miss the MAC championship after Ohio beat Bowling Green. Because the Bulls need one more win to be bowl-eligible, their previously postponed game against Akron has been rescheduled for Friday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!