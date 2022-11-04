Speed Option preview: Bills head to New Jersey to battle the Jets

The Buffalo Bills are heading out of state this weekend to take on the New York Jets. The Bills will be looking for their fifth straight win, while the Jets will attempt to avoid back-to-back divisional losses. Catch up on Gang Green before Buffalo’s second AFC East game of the season.

Jets game results 2022

The Jets started the season up and down, but then rattled off four straight wins to get to 5-2 and were looking like one of the hotter teams in the league. That came crashing back to Earth last week when they lost to the New England Patriots.

Ravens 24, Jets 9 (0-1) Jets 31, Browns 30 (1-1) Bengals 27, Jets 12 (1-2) Jets 24, Steelers 20 (2-2) Jets 40, Dolphins 17 (3-2) Jets 27, Packers 10 (4-2) Jets 16, Broncos 9 (5-2) Patriots 22, Jets 17 (5-3)

Jets head coach

Robert Saleh is in his second season as the Jets’ head coach, and as a NFL head coach in general. He was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons prior to landing the Jets’ job. His head coaching record is 9-16 (0.360 W-L%).

Jets offensive coordinator

For the second week in a row, the Bills will face a play-caller named LaFleur. Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, is the offensive coordinator for the Jets. Like Saleh, he is also in his second season with the team, and was previously employed by the 49ers. His offense is ranked 19th in points per game and 19th in yards per game.

Jets defensive coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich is the defensive coordinator for the Jets. As with the rest of the staff, he’s been there since 2021. Prior to moving to New Jersey, Ulbrich was the linebackers coach and eventually the interim defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. His defense for the Jets is ranked 11th in points per game and sixth in yards per game.

Jets offense starters

QB: Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson RB: Michael Carter

Michael Carter WR: Garrett Wilson *

Garrett Wilson * WR: Corey Davis

Corey Davis WR: Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios TE: Tyler Conklin ^

Tyler Conklin ^ LT: Duane Brown ^

Duane Brown ^ LG: Laken Tomlinson ^

Laken Tomlinson ^ C: Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern RG: Nate Herbig ^

Nate Herbig ^ RT: Cedric Ogbuehi ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Jets defense starters

DE: John Franklin-Myers

John Franklin-Myers DT: Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins DT: Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams DE: Carl Lawson ^

Carl Lawson ^ LB: Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams LB: C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley LB: Kwon Alexander ^

Kwon Alexander ^ CB: D.J. Reed ^

D.J. Reed ^ CB: Sauce Gardner *

Sauce Gardner * S: Lamarcus Joyner

Lamarcus Joyner S: Jordan Whitehead ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie