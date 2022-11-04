At the end of a busy NFL trade deadline, it was announced that the Buffalo Bills had traded for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines and Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe. On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys discuss these moves and the implications going forward, and if it tells us anything about Jordan Poyer’s elbow injury. Plus, Quotes with Pat, a Buffalo Sabres update, and discussion about what makes linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ play so polarizing.

