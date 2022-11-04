The Buffalo Bills will be searching for their first AFC East win this season when the team travels to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets Sunday afternoon.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the top storylines to watch as the Bills face the Jets for the first time this year.

Bills vs. Jets storylines to watch

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) hold a 1.5 game lead over the New York Jets (5-3) in the AFC East, and Sunday will mark the first time these teams have met this year. Among the top storylines to watch: with how well Buffalo gets after the quarterback, this is shaping up to be a poor matchup for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who is coming off a three-interception performance in a loss to the New England Patriots. Plus, how Josh Allen has enjoyed terrific success when playing the Jets, how rookie CB Sauce Gardner will present a tough matchup going up against WR Stefon Diggs, how both these defenses are playing at a high level thanks to success getting after the quarterback from their defensive line, and more.

Von Miller ankle injury of concern

Well, this is concerning. Heading into Sunday’s Week 9 game at the New York Jets, the Bills have a growing list of injured players on the defensive side of the ball. The latest banged-up Bill? Pass rusher Von Miller, who missed Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury and joins All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) as key members of the defense dealing with ailments.

Even more Bills news and notes

Newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe shares why he’s thrilled to be back with the Bills. Plus, we discuss whether trade deadline acquisition running back Nyheim Hines could step in and return punts for Buffalo, hear from general manager Brandon Beane on the rumors that Buffalo was interested in acquiring talented running back Alvin Kamara, and more!

