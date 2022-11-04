Bills-Jets injury report: Jordan Poyer ruled out

Jordan Poyer won’t be among the Buffalo Bills who will be suited up on Sunday when the AFC East division leaders line up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced that the Bills All-Pro safety has been ruled out for the game even before the team hit the practice field on Friday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on @WGR550 rules out S Jordan Poyer (elbow) vs. the Jets. Everyone else is “day-to-day” and will practice to some capacity, including LB Matt Milano. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 4, 2022

On a positive note for the Bills, McDermott also said that all other players are day-to-day and will be active in some capacity, even if it is limited, in Friday’s practice. This would include linebacker Matt Milano, who showed up with an oblique injury on this week’s list, and edge rusher Von Miller, who the Bills’ coach said has just had some soreness. Friday will mark the first day this week that either Milano or Miller have been active in practice as the Bills prepare to attempt to hold off the Jets, who currently sit a game and half out of first place in the race for the AFC East title.

We’ll have the full injury report here when the Bills release it after Friday’s practice concludes.

Poyer re-injured his elbow during last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers, as he could be seen using his left arm to make a tackle. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of that game, later said that he “heard a pop” and that the injury didn’t feel the same as the one he experienced in training camp in August. Poyer had missed much of training camp and did not play in any pre-season games due to a hyper-extended elbow, but was active by Week 1 of the season. It is interesting to note that during last week’s game, Poyer was not seen wearing the large, hinged brace that the safety had been wearing through the first seven weeks of the season.

The Bills lost safety Micah Hyde for the season when he had to have surgery to repair herniated discs in his neck after a collision injury took him out of the game late in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. Poyer, who has been vocal about seeking a contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo for the remainder of his career, has already missed two games due to injuries not related to his elbow. Poyer missed the Week 3 game in Miami with a foot injury, and Buffalo’s Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a rib injury that turned out to include pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung.

The Bills recently added Dean Marlowe, a familiar face around Orchard Park, to their roster at the trade deadline earlier this week. The veteran safety, who played with the Bills from 2018 through 2020, was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick, and will add some experience and depth at a position that has been a huge question mark for a defense that leads the league in points allowed per game.

Marlowe will join Damar Hamlin, who has been filling in for the injured Hyde, Jaquan Johnson, who filled in for Poyer during the weeks he was inactive, and Cam Lewis, who has spent his time on the injury list with an unexplained forearm ailment. While nothing has been verbalized by Buffalo’s coaching staff, it is reasonable to assume that Marlowe will have no problems sliding back into a defensive scheme that he is familiar with, and is likely to be on the field in New Jersey on Sunday.