Wingin’ It: Pork Roll Breakfast Sandwich for Bills vs. Jets

Can you believe it? Season Five of Wingin’ It. Where has the time gone? For any newcomers, here’s the premise. It’s hungry work being a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Every week of the regular and postseason, Buffalo Rumblings brings you a recipe to try out with a “Buffalo” twist.

This week, the Buffalo Bills travel to New Jersey to take on the misnamed New York Jets. On a positive note, I finally found something from The Garden State that I enjoy. Pork Roll! The flavor is a cross between bacon and bologna, and is perfect for a breakfast sandwich, as is apparently the New Jersey tradition. I amp up the egg part, Buffalo-style, in my rendition of this Jersey classic.

Kudos to Buff-burgh-adelphia for the suggestion.

Buffalo Pork Roll Breakfast Sandwich

Serves: 2

Active Time: 20 min

Total Time: 25 min

Ingredients

6 slices of pork roll

2 large eggs

4 tsp hot sauce

Two rolls, dealer’s choice (croissants would work as well)

6 slices American cheese

Preheat large frying pan on MED/HIGH and a smaller fry pan on MED. Make four cuts, about 3/4” on each pork roll slice as shown below; place in large frying pan. Whisk eggs and hot sauce together in a small bowl. Pour small amount of egg mixture into smaller frying pan; allow to brown until it bubbles like a pancake (see below), then flip. Keeping an eye on the pork roll (flip as needed), repeat step 4 with egg mixture. Ideally, you should be able to make six of the egg “slices” (see below) Once pork roll is done to desired crispiness, assemble as a sandwich, alternating layers of pork roll, egg, and cheese (three slices of each per sandwich).

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Grid View





Overall, this is an incredibly quick and easy recipe with excellent results. There are two potential pitfalls, but the images should help you navigate them without issue. The first image shows the cuts in the pork roll. I can’t take the credit for this, as it’s the Jersey tradition to cut it this way, but it prevents the pork roll from curling. Adding the cuts allows a sear across the entire slice.

As an aside, pork roll comes in a slab form (what I used) or slices. Since I was cutting my own, I aimed for a bit thicker than Canadian bacon for my slices, and that turned out to be perfect.

For image two, yeah that’s the egg mixture. With this much hot sauce added in, there’s a real risk of burning—so getting it out of the pan quick is critical. The issue is I certainly don’t want to tell you to undercook eggs.

The solution is to cook these more like a crêpe than a regular egg for a sandwich. It’s why you can get six sandwich-sized slices from only two eggs. In the pictures of the assembled sandwich, you can see that the egg layers are actually a touch thinner than the cheese ones. Don’t worry, there’s enough flavor to make it stand out. So that second picture is showing you when it’s time to flip. Once flipped, they shouldn’t take long to finish.