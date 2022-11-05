Ken Dorsey’s creativity sparked Bills’ TDs vs. Packers

In the NFL, the name of the game is touchdowns. The Buffalo Bills found the end zone three times against the Green Bay Packers’ stout defense on Sunday Night Football. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey drew up a very diverse set of plays to capture momentum against the Packers. Let’s take a look at the film to see how each one developed.

Dawson Knox TD

Quarterback Josh Allen starts under center. At the snap, Allen does a play fake and rolls left. Tight end Dawson Knox holds up his man and then releases out for a pass (no one picks up Knox). Now slowed by Knox, the defender chases Allen as he rolls left, at which point Allen pump fakes while running up the sideline. While Allen runs upfield, there isn’t a single defender covering Knox, who has made it all the way to the back of the end zone. Allen then throws to an open Knox for the touchdown.

Stefon Diggs TD

Buffalo’s second score involved some incredible work by both Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Before the snap, Allen’s in the shotgun with Diggs in the slot. At the snap, Allen play fakes to running back Devin Singletary. He looks right to his first read, then glances up the middle to second read—and looks right again to throw towards Diggs while bracing for a hit. Diggs separates from the cornerback down the field and adjusts low for the catch, which results in another six for the offense.

Isaiah McKenzie TD

The play starts with Allen under center, receiver Isaiah McKenzie running left in motion, and running back James Cook faking right for the run. Nearly the entire offensive line (minus the left tackle) blocks right, and the defense flows left to pursue where they think the ball is going. McKenzie runs left with a full head of steam and turns up the field toward a one-on-one matchup with a defensive back. McKenzie’s stutter step freezes the DB just enough to allow him the chance to accelerate past him for the score.

In Summary

Dorsey used a boot left with Allen to create an open throw for Knox on the team’s first touchdown. For the second score, Dorsey and the offense leveraged the passing game with Allen out of the gun to create a mismatch. Finally, Dorsey dialed up a motion handoff to McKenzie that created enough confusion to capture the third touchdown. Each one different from the last, the results was the same every time—success. What was your favorite touchdown play against the Packers?