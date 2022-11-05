When the Buffalo Bills travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets Sunday afternoon, they will be without their All-Pro safety, Jordan Poyer.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down the Poyer injury news while also sharing that the Bills did get some good news on the injury front for their showdown with the Jets.
Jordan Poyer injury will keep safety out vs. Jets
Poyer re-injured his ailing elbow in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, and head coach Sean McDermott ruled Poyer out for Sunday’s clash with the Jets. But the Bills did receive some better news concerning other injured players, as talented edge rusher Von Miller, who was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice for a few days this week, was a full practice participant on Friday and carries no injury designation into the Week 9 game.
Bills Jets game preview: Quinnen Williams vs. Buffalo O-Line
The Jets have developed a physical, deep, and talented group of defensive linemen that are making life difficult for opposing offenses. Heading into Week 9, the Jets rank second in the NFL in yards allowed per rush (3.84), often causing chaos with their ability to penetrate into the backfield. Leading up to Sunday’s clash with the Jets, read up on the challenge the Jets’ D-Line presents for Buffalo’s offensive line, why Buffalo’s offense became much more explosive and intriguing with the addition of running back Nyheim Hines, why it isn’t fair to compare every struggling young quarterback to how Josh Allen struggled early in his career, and whether the Bills are the team to beat after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Even more Bills news and notes
We hear from newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe and his wife, Marlana, about their emotional return to the Bills, see why long snapper Reid Ferguson was named Buffalo’s nominee for the 2022 NFL Salute to Service Award, spotlight the ways the NYC Bills Backers are welcoming Bills fans who are making the trek to New Jersey for Sunday’s game, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
