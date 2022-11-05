A confident Bills Mafia approves addition of RB Nyheim Hines

The Week 9 SB Nation and DraftKings Sportsbook polls have been tallied, and the results are favorable to the Buffalo Bills ahead of their road matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Let’s take a look at three unique polls from this week to see how the voting process played out.

Bills fan confidence remains strong

Fan confidence in the direction of the Bills held strong at 98% for our Week 9 poll. It’s clear people are enjoying this season, and approve of almost every decision made within the confines of One Bills Drive.

Injuries remain a huge concern, with so many key defensive players missing time or seeing their seasons ended short. That may account for the tiny percentage of fans who simply won’t get on board with the 2022 Bills. Or trolls. There are always trolls to consider.

Bills Mafia grades the Nyheim Hines trade

Nine out of 10 Bills fans asked to grade the trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines gave the transaction their seal of approval. Nearly two-thirds of those who voted gave the move a “B.” No one outright hated the trade, but the ever-present 1% found reason to give the team a “D” for the addition of Hines, and the subtraction of Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.

Hines represents a player the likes of which general manager Brandon Beane has coveted in recent seasons. A true dual-threat running back has eluded the Bills’ record-setting offense for too long. While the team drafted dynamic running back James Cook, for whatever reason, he hasn’t cemented the role to his coaches’ satisfaction. Cook’s time will surely come, but right now is Hines’ moment to shine for the Bills. Once he’s up to speed with the playbook, it’s very likely Hines will assume that long-needed ability out of the backfield as a proficient pass catcher, and make Buffalo even deadlier on offense.

NFL trade deadline moves change season’s outcome

In what may come as unsurprising news, a little better than half the fans polled believe the moves made at the NFL trade deadline have changed the course of the season.

Like going back in time to change the events in the present, teams look at the trade deadline as an opportunity to repair what didn’t work from the outset all in hopes to better their chances in the future.

It’s natural that it’s an almost even split among voters. Fans of teams who lost players are likely disappointed, while those whose team made a marquee trade are optimistic and thinking playoffs and beyond. It’s reasonable to think Bills Mafia, as well fans of the New York Jets and New England Patriots, are unhappy with the Miami Dolphins’ addition of pass rusher Bradley Chubb. He alone, has the potential to change the outcome of the season, much like edge rusher Von Miller did when he signed with the Bills.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.