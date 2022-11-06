How to watch Bills vs. Jets in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills take their division- and conference-leading 6-1 record into New Jersey today, where they’ll take on the 5-3 New York Jets at MetLife Stadium at less than 100%, but still seeking their first intra-divisional win of the season.

In Week 3, the Bills—then 2-0—traveled to Miami, where they dropped a 21-19 decision in a game they began without their two linchpin safeties, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, in the starting lineup. They’ll begin their Week 9 tilt with the Jets the same way—Hyde is on IR, and Poyer was ruled out for this contest with an elbow injury—though they’ll have the benefit of having four more key players in the lineup for this one who weren’t suited up in Miami (center Mitch Morse, defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, and cornerback Dane Jackson were all out). They’ll also not be playing in excruciating heat this time around.

The Jets are out to prove themselves as contenders for the AFC East crown today, while the Bills are out to win their fifth straight game, their first divisional game of the season, and improve to 7-1 for the first time since the 1993 season in their no-holds-barred quest for a Super Bowl. The Bills enter the game as 11-point road favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.

