The Buffalo Bills find themselves atop the AFC standings, and with a solid grip on the top seed in the conference thanks to victories over the other three AFC divisional leaders: the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Kansas City Chiefs.
But the Bills, who lost their only divisional game thus far this year, need to start stacking wins in the AFC East, beginning with Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, and how to watch and follow along with the action from home.
Bills vs. Jets game preview, picks
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and supply predictions for how Sunday’s tilt between Buffalo and New York will play out.
How to watch Bills vs. Jets
While many Bills fans will be cheering on their team at MetLife Stadium, for those of you who didn’t make the roadtrip, we have information on how you can watch and follow along at home.
Even more Bills news and notes
Former center Eric Wood has a new book out detailing his playing days with the Bills, the anxiety he dealt with over what to do after football, and how he hopes to help people prepare for the next big thing in their lives. Plus, the Voice of the Bills Fans share why Bills Mafia feels their team got even better after the trade deadline, Pegula Sports and Entertainment selected the contractors that will build the team’s new stadium, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
